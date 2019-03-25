Crime & Safety

Vigil honors missing Corona boy Noah McIntosh

The Corona community came together for a vigil Sunday night to honor 8-year-old Noah McIntosh, who went missing weeks ago and is feared dead.

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Corona community came together for a vigil Sunday night to honor an 8-year-old boy who went missing weeks ago and is feared dead.

Noah McIntosh has not been seen for weeks and his parents Bryce McIntosh and Jillian Godfrey are in custody on charges of felony willful child cruelty. They have been unable to tell investigators where the little boy is.

The vigil for Noah was held at Spyglass Park in Corona.

Hundreds of people showed up holding candles and wearing blue - Noah's favorite color. Thousands of blue ribbons were tied around trees in his honor.

Local community members say they're trying to bring awareness not just to Noah but to the issue of child abuse prevention in general.

"We felt helpless," said Rhonda Leafstone of Corona. "We just hurt, we just ached. No child deserves to go through any abuse."

The Corona police department has not called the case a homicide, but Noah's grandfather believes the boy is dead.

"He didn't deserve to die this way, and yes we think he is dead," said Doug Godfrey. "We have never held out hope he was alive anywhere."

Godfrey believes the boy's father, Bryce McIntosh, is responsible for his death.

Police have searched the Corona apartment where Noah lived with his father. A plumber was brought in to help in the search, and several items were taken from inside.



Bryce McIntosh is being held on $1 million bail while Jillian Godfrey's bail is $500,000.
