POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --Hundreds turned out Sunday to honor the memory of Pomona police officer Gregg Casillas, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week.
Together the attendees bowed their heads and prayed, some wiping tears and holding candles.
"As a son, he was a great son," said the officer's father, also named Greggory. "As a police officer, we spoke literally every day. And he always said I'm doing this because this is what I love."
Casillas' wife, the mother of their two young children, and his family members were joined by his law enforcement family, pastors, residents and city leaders.
Casillas became a sworn officer just six months ago, but had worked for Pomona police since 2014 - first in records, then the jail before becoming a recruit.
On Friday night, homicide detectives say Casillas was shot and killed by 39-year-old Isaias Valencia after a short pursuit.
Police said Valencia ran into an apartment building and fired multiple shots, first striking Casillas and then wounding Officer Alex Nguyen who tried to help. Valencia was arrested after a 15-hour standoff. Pastors at the vigil also asked the public to pray for Nguyen as he recovers from his wounds.