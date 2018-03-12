Community, family honor slain Pomona police officer in candlelight vigil

EMBED </>More Videos

Hundreds turned out Sunday to honor the memory of Pomona police officer Gregg Casillas, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week. (KABC)

By
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --
Hundreds turned out Sunday to honor the memory of Pomona police officer Gregg Casillas, who was shot and killed in the line of duty last week.

Together the attendees bowed their heads and prayed, some wiping tears and holding candles.

"As a son, he was a great son," said the officer's father, also named Greggory. "As a police officer, we spoke literally every day. And he always said I'm doing this because this is what I love."

Casillas' wife, the mother of their two young children, and his family members were joined by his law enforcement family, pastors, residents and city leaders.

Casillas became a sworn officer just six months ago, but had worked for Pomona police since 2014 - first in records, then the jail before becoming a recruit.

On Friday night, homicide detectives say Casillas was shot and killed by 39-year-old Isaias Valencia after a short pursuit.

Police said Valencia ran into an apartment building and fired multiple shots, first striking Casillas and then wounding Officer Alex Nguyen who tried to help. Valencia was arrested after a 15-hour standoff. Pastors at the vigil also asked the public to pray for Nguyen as he recovers from his wounds.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer killedpolice officerofficer involved shootingvigilPomonaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News