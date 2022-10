The home is where Scully died in August and is being listed by his daughter.

Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully's Hidden Hills estate is up for sale for a whopping $15 million.

HIDDEN HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Are you a die-hard Dodgers fan? Well, you now have a chance to own a big piece of Dodger history.

The two-acre property, known as "Home Plate," comes with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a pool, a putting green, a detached guest apartment and a guest house.

