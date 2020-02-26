Virgin Voyages launches luxurious adults-only cruises with no kids allowed

Virgin Voyages has launched an adult-only cruise that will include several "grown-up" onboard amenities.
The company says the ship, called the "Scarlet Lady," will set sail from the Port of Miami in April and begin its journey to the Caribbean. Future itineraries will include trips to Cuba.
The boat will only be open to travelers who are 18 and up, and will offer "grown-up" on-board amenities like a tattoo parlor, luxurious spa, and a blow-dry bar.
Stretching over 900 feet with the capacity to carry more than 2,700 passengers, the ship features suites which will cost $19,000 per cabin. The cheapest cabins start from around $1,600 for three and four-night tours.
Guests will also enjoy complimentary meals from a variety of restaurants, such as Wake, a steak and seafood eatery, and Pink Agave, a Mexican restaurant.
The ship is equipped with 78 luxury suites, a food hall, a 24-hour diner, a pizza joint and a test kitchen.
