Visalia 2-year-old dies after being shot in the head; father arrested for homicide

By Cory James
VISALIA, Calif. -- The father of a 2-year-old boy who died after being shot in the head has been arrested for homicide, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say 25-year-old William Stallworth was taken into custody Thursday night after calling police about the shooting.

It happened around 6 p.m. near West Sweet Court and Woodland.

When officers arrived they found the 2-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

He was immediately taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

After an investigation, police say Stallworth was arrested and booked for homicide and child endangerment.
