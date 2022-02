Volkswagen's legendary GTI gets modern makeover; retains original spirit

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As Volkswagen joins other car companies heading into an electric future, one iconic VW model gets yet another new lease on life: the famous GTI In the early '80s, the original GTI finally came to the U.S. in an era when there wasn't much excitement coming out of showrooms.With a zippy four-cylinder engine and tight suspension, the first generation GTI quickly became a bit of a legend when it debuted in 1983.Fast forward into this next century and the new eighth generation 2022 Golf GTI is here for a base price of just over $30,000. It's a lot bigger, a lot heavier, and crammed with much more luxury and tech.Nonetheless, the decades-long GTI driving spirit remains.There's much more power under the hood now to more than make up for the extra bulk of a modern interpretation of the hot hatch.The 2.0 liter turbocharged engine makes 241 horsepower, and yes, you can still get a manual transmission, which includes the famous golf ball-styled shift knob. It all comes together to create a car that's practical, yet provides tons of fun on the road at the same time.The GTI tends to tug at a lot of heart strings.For many car buyers, it was fun-to-drive hatchback that wasn't too expensive and for some, it was the first car they ever owned.The fun hatchback segment survives, though in smaller numbers. Honda's newest Civic redesign includes a five-door hatchback (with a stick if you like.)Same goes for the Toyota Corolla hatchback, though its sales are a drop in the bucket compared to how many of the sedan version Toyota sells.If you want a hatchback Corolla with a stick, you're in luck. You may have more luck finding a Corolla hatchback with a manual than a sedan.So sure, the Volkswagen GTI is a bit of a throwback in today's increasingly electrified world. But for those who think a sporty hatchback is the perfect all-around car, it's a good thing VW is keeping it around.Maybe the GTI can exist, in one form or another, well into the future.