One-on-one with Super Bowl MVP Von Miller as Rams gear up for Monday night playoff game

We spoke one-on-one with L.A.'s linebacker about how being a Super Bowl MVP could be an asset.
"What I've been telling the guys is this is the Super Bowl. This is the Super Bowl. I know it's just a wild card game to get to the Super Bowl but this is the Super Bowl and we got to play like it's the Super Bowl, four games straight. That's what it takes to get there and ultimately win it," Miller said
Miller is an eight-time pro-bowl player the Rams traded for mid-season. Their hope is he'll lead them to where he's been before - to a Super Bowl championship.
There's enormous pressure on Matthew Stafford to win his first playoff game on Monday, but Miller points out that there's pressure on everyone.
"I truly believe pressure is a privilege. To feel pressure...is to feel alive. The way you handle that is stay in the moment and not get too far ahead."
At the moment, he is a Ram and cautiously optimistic it'll work out with a new contract. One of his greatest adjustments has not been on the field - it's been moving away from his first child who was born in August.
"It's been tough. My son's name is Valor - it means showing extreme bravery or courage in the face of danger...I named him after me and Dad has to go out there and show him what his name means."
