EAST HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- No lines and short wait times were consistent at many vote centers throughout Los Angeles in Silver Lake, East Hollywood and Downtown LA during the early hours of Election Day.
"Last year we were at LA City College and there were long lines and it was a lot more hectic," said Tyray Bursey, who voted on Election Day in East Hollywood.
But it doesn't mean people aren't showing up to the polls. Instead, they're voting in other ways with vote-by-mail ballots and using official ballot drop boxes.
Before polls opened on Election Day, at least 99 million people had already voted in the 2020 general election.
By 2:30 p.m., more than 300 people had checked in to vote in-person at Lockwood Elementary School in East Hollywood. And that doesn't include the number of ballots that were dropped off.
"I had to re-register to vote here but it was so easy and there was no line," said voter Catalina Jackson-Uruena.
Carlos Anguiano, the vote center lead at Lockwood Elementary School, said helping people with parking and ballot drop-offs was a contributing factor for keeping the vote center running smoothly.
Follow more of our election coverage by clicking here.
Short wait times at vote centers in East Hollywood, Silver Lake, DTLA during early hours of Election Day
LA voters said voting was "quick and easy" during early hours of election day.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News