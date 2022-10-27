Find a vote center or ballot drop box for the midterm election

Voters don't have to wait until election day to cast their ballot. Registered voters should have their vote-by-mail ballots now or soon.

According to the Communications Manager at the LA Registrar-Recorder County Clerk Michael Sanchez, many voters have already returned their vote-by-mail ballots.

"We're just over 260,000 ballots that have been returned, we do anticipate that to grow as we get closer to election day," Sanchez said.

Plus, early, in-person voting starts Saturday.

"This Saturday, we're opening 118 vote centers throughout Los Angeles County," Sanchez said.

To find your voter registration status, nearest vote center or ballot drop box, visit plan.lavote.gov.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8 for it to count. If you didn't receive your vote-by-mail ballot yet you can also track it using the link above.

Forgot to register to vote? You can still sign up, but it has to be in-person at a vote center.

Follow Sophie on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram