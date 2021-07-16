localish

Man who walks hours to work gets help from Chicago radio personality

By Yukare Nakayama
EMBED <>More Videos

Man who walks hours to work gets help from Chicago radio personality

ROSELLE,Ill -- Braxton Mayes has been walking three hours each way to work and back after his car broke down. Each morning he leaves at 4 a.m.

"It's just one of those things," Mayes said. "You gotta do what you gotta do."

The 20-year-old walks about 12 miles each way between the west suburban towns of Montgomery and Batavia, which is about a marathon each day.

One day, Chicago radio personality Ray Stevens saw Mayes walking. That's when he stopped to offer a ride and discovered the backstory.

Stevens decided to help Mayes by creating a social media campaign to help raise funds to fix Mayes's car. In days, Stevens raised more than $4,000.

"It brought me to tears," Mayes said. "I didn't know when I would come up with the money to fix it or how many times I would have to walk."

Mayes said he expects the repairs to his car to be completed soon. His employer apparently didn't know he was walking and will now provide him a ride.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rosellelocalishwls
LOCALISH
Man who walks hours to work gets help from Chicago radio personality
Knife-shaved noodles in Rosemead
Little Fish pop-up is a big hit
Using your own blood to regrow your hair
TOP STORIES
Video shows man falsely accused of stealing phone in Moreno Valley
LA County orders masks indoors again amid COVID spike
Mom speaks out after saving son, 5, from kidnappers in NYC
Masks advised indoors in Vegas again amid rising COVID cases
EDD's reinstated rule: What counts as looking for a job?
2 charged with plotting to blow up Democratic headquarters
Cleanup of Venice boardwalk homeless encampments delayed
Show More
Convicted violent sexual predator could be moving to Antelope Valley
South LA fireworks explosion: Some residents file claims against city
Homeownership rates unequal across SoCal. Here's why that matters
Terrifying video shows tourists attacked in Bay Area carjacking
3 women go on road trip after finding out they were dating same man
More TOP STORIES News