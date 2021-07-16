Society

Viral video shows woman falsely accusing Black man of stealing cellphone in Moreno Valley

By
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A man turned the tables on a woman who he says racially profiled him, falsely accusing him of stealing her son's cellphone at Walmart in Moreno Valley.

The video he recorded went viral, and he's hoping it provides a valuable lesson for his children.

The parking-lot confrontation occurred July 12 after Ya'shear Bryant was shopping in the store and overheard a woman asking her son what happened to his cellphone.

The phone was missing. When the woman accused Bryant of stealing it, following him to the parking lot, he began recording a video.

"She runs up to me and says, 'Excuse me, you have my son's phone?'" The woman threatened to call the police. In an interview with ABC7, Bryant said that scared him, so he stayed.

"I did not want to look guilty, getting in my car," he said, adding a hypothetical: "She would then be on the phone with police, telling them, 'He stole my phone.' They pull me over, I don't have a phone, they say I done sold it or something, I'm getting beat up."

The incident ended when the woman's son found the phone, which had apparently been in their car. She then walked away without offering an apology.
