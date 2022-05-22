Homeowner shoots, kills suspect during home burglary in Walnut

WALNUT, Calif. (KABC) -- A homeowner took matters into his own hands when someone broke into his house overnight in Walnut.

The homeowner said he heard footsteps inside his house around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies say the man confronted the armed burglar and a shootout occurred between the two.

The burglar was shot and killed. His identity has not been released.

Deputies responded to the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive and found the suspect had suffered gunshot wounds to his upper torso, and died at the scene, officials said.

The 27-year-old homeowner and his wife, who was also home at the time of the shooting, were not injured.



The 27-year-old homeowner and his wife, who was also home at the time of the shooting, were not injured.

A second suspect took off and is still on the loose, according to officials.

A handgun from the first suspect was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may dial Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

