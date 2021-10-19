ORLANDO, Fl. -- You only turn 50 once, and Walt Disney World is pulling out all the stops for their 50th-anniversary celebration.
From the out-of-this-world cocktails to the 50th-anniversary-themed desserts, there are so many new foods and drink items to try, you'll just have to try them all!
We started off by trying the new ratatouille crepe at La Creperie de Paris in Epcot. Then, we headed over to Mission Space to sip on some specialty cocktails and have an interstellar dining experience. Then, we got a behind-the-scenes look at some of the very special 50th-anniversary-themed desserts you can get during the celebrations.
Join us for all that and more as we help celebrate Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary!
Disney is the parent company of Localish.
Best new restaurants and menu items at Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary
LOCALISH
TOP STORIES
Show More