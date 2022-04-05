recycled water

Conservation is key with Santa Clarita program offering barrels to help collect, recycle rainwater

Learning to harvest rainwater for recycling

SANTA CLARITA (KABC) -- The Rain Barrel Purchase Program is back in Santa Clarita. Twice a year for $40 plus tax, city residents can get a retrofitted and repurposed food grade plastic barrel that would otherwise end up in a landfill. Instead-they will sit at the bottom of gutters collecting water to be recycled.

Participants also get a lesson on rainwater harvesting and other water conservation tips.

"A tenth of an inch rain, a thousand square foot can easily fill these things up depending upon the time; some of these downpours we have will fill it up in a minute but some of these all day long drizzle drizzle will fill it up just as well," said Steve Regez, Rain Barrels International Southern California.

Those making the barrels say, they are also good at keeping the unwanted out.

"It's very secure: keeps squirrels, cats, pests and all that from getting inside and most importantly keeps out the mosquitoes," said Regez.

Two barrels are allowed per household.

"I've started gardening more growing vegetables and different things around the house and so we wanted to with the drought we wanted to make sure we had some other ways of possibly saving water and using that water from the rain when we do get rain," said Pamela Dalisay.

"I think it's great that the city is doing this I think it's really great that they have a lot of different efforts that they do to keep the community engaged and trying to do the most they can to help out the state and help ourselves move forward," said Austin Ivansmith.
