Watermelon shipment at San Diego border hid $2.5M in meth, CBP says

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Watermelon shipment at border hid 1,100 pounds of meth, CBP says

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- Fake vegetables, frozen sharks, and an Xbox - just a few of the bizarre methods drug smugglers use to hide and transport their goods.

Now add watermelons to that list.

Border Patrol agents at the Otay Mesa commercial inspection facility near San Diego seized more than $2.5 million worth of methamphetamine hidden within a shipment of melons.

This is the second time in a week a meth shipment was discovered at the facility.

The shipment held more than 1,100 pounds of the drug.

RELATED: DEA announces its biggest domestic bust of meth, in raids at homes in Moreno Valley, Perris
EMBED More News Videos

Federal authorities on Wednesday revealed details surrounding drug raids in the Inland Empire that resulted in the largest domestic seizure of methamphetamine in the history of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.



It was discovered Tuesday evening. A truck was driving through the checkpoint when a CBP officer referred the shipment for further examination.

Officials say a canine alerted to the shipment of watermelons, indicating possible contraband.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers searched the truck and found 193 wrapped plastic containers inside.

The truck driver, a 47-year-old Mexican national, was arrested for attempted smuggling of narcotics.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san diegoillegal drugsmexicosmugglingdrug bustmethamphetaminemethborder patrol
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother of boy, 6, killed in OC road rage shooting speaks out
Residents clean up Huntington Beach after police declare unlawful assembly
Man arrested in car-to-car shooting on 91 Freeway
And the new 'American Idol' is....
Boy finds $5K while cleaning out family's SUV
1 arrested after attack outside LA eatery spurs hate crime investigation
LA resident reflects 1 year after George Floyd's murder
Show More
Beverly Hills rally calls for end to recent hate crimes against Jewish people
Lakers fans flock to sold-out Game 1 matchup in Phoenix
Google planning to open first physical store this summer
Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 14
Lakers drop Game 1 99-90 to Suns
More TOP STORIES News