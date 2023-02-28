Los Angeles on track to see longest cold streak in 35 years

In downtown LA, temperatures are forecasted below 60 degrees through March 1, which would be eight consecutive says below 60 degrees.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- This February has been not only wet, but exceptionally cold.

Snow in the taller mountains is not unusual, but flurries in lower elevations is something many residents were shocked to see.

"It's something different in California, for sure!" said Sergio Medina from Crestline, and experts agree.

"It's a combination of things that's really unusual about this winter," said Eric Boldt with the National Weather Service.

Boldt said more people may be noticing the cold this time around since the area has seen so many years with warmer than average temperatures.

"For the last 15 years, and especially during this century, every winter has been above normal, temperature wise," he said.

In downtown Los Angeles, NWS is forecasting temperatures below 60 degrees through March 1, which would be eight consecutive days below 60 degrees.

According to an Eyewitness News analysis of NWS and NOAA data, that would be the longest cold streak in 35 years, second only nine days in February 1989. Only three other times has the area seen at least a week of sub-60 degree temperatures.

"We're not done yet. We have another storm coming this week that could also lower our snow levels again down to maybe a thousand or 1,500 feet by Wednesday," said Boldt.

But cold and wet aren't deal breakers for everyone. Plenty of people are out and about, despite the lousy weather.

Meredith Minne, who now lives in Glendale, said she is from Alaska, so she has "all the gear."

"I can't complain," she said. "I love this weather."