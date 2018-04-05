WEATHER

5.3-magnitude earthquake hits near Channel Islands, rattles Southern California

EMBED </>More Videos

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Channel Islands off the Southern California coast on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Channel Islands off the Southern California coast on Thursday, shaking large swaths of SoCal.

The temblor struck around 12:29 p.m. PT around 39 miles southwest of Oxnard, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor was initially measured at 5.0 in magnitude but was upgraded to 5.3 a short time later.

EMBED More News Videos

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."



Eyewitness News viewers reported feeling shaking in downtown Los Angeles, Koreatown, West Los Angeles and Santa Monica.

"All of a sudden for about three or four seconds I felt the ground move, and it just was an out-of-body experience, like it should not happen," said Will Tran, who was visiting the Santa Monica area from San Francisco.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department's Office of Emergency Services said there have been no reports of damage. The Ventura County Fire Department tweeted out a photo taken from a fishing boat that showed dust rising from cliffsides on Santa Cruz Island.

VIDEO: ABC7 Quake Cam captures 5.3-magnitude quake
EMBED More News Videos

The 5.3-magnitude earthquake was captured on ABC7's Quake Cam on Thursday, April 5, 2018.


Following the quake, the Los Angeles Fire Department went into earthquake mode to survey the greater Los Angeles area. During this survey, firefighters examined transportation infrastructures, large places where people gather, apartment buildings, dams and power lines. LAFD officials said firefighters found no damage during the survey, which was done in the air and on the ground, and no injuries were reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted to confirm that there were no reports of damage or injuries within the city.

Some light structural damage was reported on the islands, but there were no other reports of any injuries or major damage.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said the offshore faults that produced Thursday's earthquake are part of the system that moves Southern California around a bend of the San Andreas fault.

VIDEO: Seismologists discuss 5.3-magnitude quake
EMBED More News Videos

Seismologists from Caltech and the U.S. Geological Survey discussed the 5.3-magnitude earthquake that struck near Channel Islands on Thursday, April 5, 2018.


The quake was approximately 9 miles deep, which is relatively deep for a California earthquake, Caltech seismologist Dr. Jennifer Andrews and USGS seismologist Susan Huff said at an afternoon press conference.

Andrews and Huff said a test system on a Caltech computer sent out a warning alarm 10 seconds prior to the shaking. They described the temblor as a "strike-slip" event.

WATCH: Live ABC7 Quake Cam

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherearthquakeSouthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
Southern California weather forecast Saturday
Hurricane Lane downgraded to Category 3 storm
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
More Weather
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News