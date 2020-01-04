Weather

SoCal sees turnaround in water supply as reservoirs reach historic levels after years of drought

By
HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- Just five years ago, the boat launch at Diamond Valley Lake barely met the water's edge. Today, the same area is under water thanks to recent rain and snow.

It's a turnaround that has the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California cautiously optimistic.

"At this point it is really early in the year to decide our total water supply picture is going to be. However, it is a good start," said Demetri Polyzos with MWD.

Currently, the man-made lake, which serves as reservoir for Southern California drinking water, is at 98% capacity.

"We're going into this calendar year with the most water in our storage portfolio: 3.1 million acre feet of water. That is the most we've ever had," said Polyzos.

With the lake filled to the brim, MWD will use other reservoirs not yet at capacity and basins in its network to store additional water that comes in. Member agencies will also be able to purchase water to help recharge basins still recovering from California's five-year drought. But that will likely happen later on in the late spring or summer after those agencies see if Mother Nature will do it for free.

And while the lake is full today, there is no telling what the future holds for Southern California.

"We have seen conservation continue and that helps us here at Metropolitan store more water during those periods when the water is available. So that we do have it when the next drought hits," said Polyzos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersouthern californiahemetriverside countywaterwater conservationsnowcalifornia water
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAPD on alert in wake of US airstrike that killed Iranian general
Will the Iran conflict affect gas prices? Experts weigh in
Trump declares Iranian general's 'reign of terror' over
Local firefighters head to Australia to help battle over 200 wildfires
Kids injured after 2 cars crash into backyard in South LA
Lowe's looking to fill hundreds of positions in Los Angeles
491 DUI arrests made during New Year's holiday in CA
Show More
2020 scam? Police in Maine warn public not to abbreviate year
3,500 more troops from Bragg's 82nd to deploy to Middle East
Rosca de Reyes cake helps Latino Catholics wrap up the holidays
5 arrested for attempted robbery during LetGo transaction in OC
'The Bachelor' host gives us an inside look at the new season
More TOP STORIES News