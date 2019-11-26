Weather

Bright light in sky caught on camera in Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Resident in the Camarillo area were treated to an unusual sight late Monday night as a possible meteor lit up the sky.

The bright light was caught on camera over the 101 Freeway around 11:30 p.m.

In the video, a streak can be seen shooting across the sky, leaving a faint, colorful trail.

According to the American Meteor Society, meteoric activity is expected to be active this week.

Reports surfaced on Twitter early last month of a large bright light in the sky resembling a meteor, which was seen from places across California including Sacramento, Lynwood and San Diego.
