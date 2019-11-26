CAMARILLO, Calif. (KABC) -- Resident in the Camarillo area were treated to an unusual sight late Monday night as a possible meteor lit up the sky.
The bright light was caught on camera over the 101 Freeway around 11:30 p.m.
In the video, a streak can be seen shooting across the sky, leaving a faint, colorful trail.
MORE: UFOs are real, US Navy says
According to the American Meteor Society, meteoric activity is expected to be active this week.
Reports surfaced on Twitter early last month of a large bright light in the sky resembling a meteor, which was seen from places across California including Sacramento, Lynwood and San Diego.
Bright light in sky caught on camera in Camarillo
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News