Mammoth Mountain clobbered with 10 feet of new snow

Mammoth Mountain is getting absolutely clobbered with tons of new snow! The latest storm has brought upwards of 10 feet of fresh powder to the resort.

Mammoth is expecting even more snow on Tuesday. Resort officials said they're expecting another 10 inches of snow before the storm clears out of the area Tuesday evening.

The resort ended up closing many of its lifts Monday because of strong winds and low visibility. Mammoth's Main Lodge and the road to the Main Lodge was even closed. Lift operations were limited Tuesday, but resort officials said they are working to reopen terrain and lifts as soon as possible.

Meantime, nearby June Mountain also got upwards of 10 feet of snow. There was so much snow accumulation, that they can't even get to the top to measure it!

