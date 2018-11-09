WEATHER

Brush fire near LA Zoo in Griffith Park burns 30 acres

A small brush fire has erupted near the Los Angeles Zoo in the Griffith Park area early Friday, prompting the closure of the popular tourist spot for the day.

By ABC7.com staff
GRIFFITH PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The acreage estimate is holding at 30 acres in heavy brush with "steep and very difficult" terrain, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The blaze is 15 percent contained as of 11:15 a.m.

LAFD officials said one firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

LAFD officials said winds do not appear to be a factor in the firefight involving more than 125 firefighters.


The popular L.A. Zoo has been closed to the public for the day. Staff evacuated bird show animals and some smaller primates, the zoo said in a tweet, adding that it doesn't appear the fire's smoke is causing issues for other animals.


Tall, white plumes of smoke were spotted behind the zoo when the blaze erupted.



No structures have been burned or damaged.

The blaze erupted amid two major fires burning at the Los Angeles-Ventura County border. The Woolsey Fire has charred 10,000 acres and destroyed several homes. It's 0 percent contained.
