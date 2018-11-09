Brush fire near LA Zoo in Griffith Park burns 30 acres

GRIFFITH PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A small brush fire has erupted near the Los Angeles Zoo in the Griffith Park area early Friday, prompting the closure of the popular tourist spot for the day.
The acreage estimate is holding at 30 acres in heavy brush with "steep and very difficult" terrain, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The blaze is 15 percent contained as of 11:15 a.m.
LAFD officials said one firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
LAFD officials said winds do not appear to be a factor in the firefight involving more than 125 firefighters.
Incredible. There’s even a fire right outside our station. Fire seemingly all over LA. pic.twitter.com/Wwa8aC0ciZ— David Ono (@abc7davidono) November 9, 2018
The popular L.A. Zoo has been closed to the public for the day. Staff evacuated bird show animals and some smaller primates, the zoo said in a tweet, adding that it doesn't appear the fire's smoke is causing issues for other animals.
Staff evacuated bird show animals & some smaller primates. We turned on sprinklers & began hosing the hillside. It doesn't appear the smoke is causing issues for animals but staff is monitoring conditions. Given ltd access to Griffith Park the Zoo will be closed to public today.— L.A. Zoo Lights ✨ 11/16—1/6 (@LAZoo) November 9, 2018
Tall, white plumes of smoke were spotted behind the zoo when the blaze erupted.
View from my office. Hope everyone is being very careful this morning. #abc7eyewitness pic.twitter.com/FxUv0IJnMx— Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 9, 2018
No structures have been burned or damaged.
The blaze erupted amid two major fires burning at the Los Angeles-Ventura County border. The Woolsey Fire has charred 10,000 acres and destroyed several homes. It's 0 percent contained.