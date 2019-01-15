WEATHER

Evacuations in the La Tuna Fire burn areas in Burbank downgraded to voluntary

Mandatory evacuations went into effect for a Burbank neighborhood impacted by the La Tuna Fire Tuesday as rain threatened to unleash mud and debris flows.

By
BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --
Mandatory evacuations that were in effect for a Burbank hillside neighborhood have been lifted and downgraded to voluntary after no major mud flows occurred Tuesday.

Residents in the neighborhoods affected by the La Tuna Fire were advised to remain vigilant and prepared in case conditions change. More heavy rain is expected in the region Wednesday and Thursday.

The previously-mandatory evacuation covered Country Club Drive above Via Montana, according to Los Angeles County Public Works. The area has seen significant, dangerous mud flows in the recent past.

Voluntary evacuations that had been in place for the neighborhoods below have now been lifted as of Tuesday night:

>> All of Hamline Place
>> 925-1030 Groton Drive
>> 830-849 Stephen Road
>> 907-936 Irving Drive
>> 2906 & 2934 Olney Place
>> 2934 Remy Place
>> 2949 Mystic View Place
>> 3430-3436 Brace Canyon Road
>> 3301-3310 Brookshire Court
>> 3318, 3321, 3322, 3422 Wedgewood Lane
>> 3514-3519 Folkstone Court
>> 3529-3530 Castleman Lane

The designated evacuation site, McCambridge Recreation Center (1515 N Glenoaks Blvd), was closed after the evacuation orders were lifted.

More: List of storm-related evacuations

The rain may create the potential for mud and debris flows in these areas. Residents were advised that if they do not evacuate, Public Safety Services may not be able to reach them in an emergency due to impassable roads.

If you see significant mud, debris or fast flowing water, do not try to cross it or drive a vehicle through it. Shelter in place or avoid for your safety, authorities advised.

In addition, Stough Nature Center and Wildwood Canyon hiking and recreation areas were closed until further notice. These areas are prone to debris and mud flow and pose a significant safety risk, especially during periods of heavy rainfall.

City officials said sandbags are available for Burbank residents and businesses at the Public Works Yard located at 125 S. Lake Street. Residences and businesses are eligible to receive up to 25 sandbags. For more info call (818) 238-3800.

The at-risk areas, in addition to parts of La Tuna Canyon, were hit hard by the La Tuna Fire, which ignited in the Sun Valley area in September 2017.
Desionne Franklin and his girlfriend were in his Prius when a river of mud picked up the car and swept it down the Burbank road like a bobsled.

