Eyewitness This

Eyewitness This: Climate change forces one person from their home every two seconds, report finds

A new report shows climate-fueled disasters have forced 20 million people from their homes every year for the last decade.

According to Oxfam International, people are seven times more likely to be displaced by floods, cyclones and wildfires than volcanic eruptions and earthquakes.

Watch Eyewitness This for which countries are most likely to be affected by climate-fueled displacement, as well as more stories making headlines.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathereyewitness thisdisasterweatheru.s. & worldclimate change
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYEWITNESS THIS
Lyft offering discounted rides in OC ahead of Thanksgiving
Short-term fostering offered at LA animal shelters during holidays
Jeff Bezos' foundation donates to 4 SoCal homeless organizations
LA holding streetlight design competition with cash prize offered
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Saugus High students return to class for first time since shooting
San Bernardino marks 4th anniversary of terror attack
Van Nuys chase ends with crash in front yard
Cyber Monday: IE Amazon fulfillment center gears up for holiday
Cyber Monday 2019 deals shopping guide
LAX packed on busy travel day as thousands return after holiday
Cyber Monday: Watch out for scammers, officials warn
Show More
Thousands without power in IE mountain communities
Caught on camera: Ferris wheel loses metal beam while in service
Alabama unveils statue of civil rights icon Rosa Parks
Mom arrested after children found hanged in Pennsylvania home
Cruise ship docks at Port of LA carrying 19 sick passengers
More TOP STORIES News