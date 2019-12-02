A new report shows climate-fueled disasters have forced 20 million people from their homes every year for the last decade.
According to Oxfam International, people are seven times more likely to be displaced by floods, cyclones and wildfires than volcanic eruptions and earthquakes.
Watch Eyewitness This for which countries are most likely to be affected by climate-fueled displacement, as well as more stories making headlines.
Eyewitness This: Climate change forces one person from their home every two seconds, report finds
