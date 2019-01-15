WEATHER

Mandatory, voluntary evacuations ordered for La Tuna Fire burn areas in Burbank due to potential mud, debris flows

The LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD shows rain cells moving across Southern California on Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) --
Mandatory evacuations will go into effect for a Burbank neighborhood impacted by the La Tuna Fire starting at noon Tuesday as rain threatens to unleash mud and debris flows.

The mandatory evacuation covers Country Club Drive above Via Montana, according to Los Angeles County Public Works.

A Voluntary Evacuation Warning is being issued beginning at noon until further notice for the following areas:

>> All of Hamline Place
>> 925-1030 Groton Drive
>> 830-849 Stephen Road
>> 907-936 Irving Drive
>> 2906 & 2934 Olney Place
>> 2934 Remy Place
>> 2949 Mystic View Place
>> 3430-3436 Brace Canyon Road
>> 3301-3310 Brookshire Court
>> 3318, 3321, 3322, 3422 Wedgewood Lane
>> 3514-3519 Folkstone Court
>> 3529-3530 Castleman Lane

The designated evacuation site is McCambridge Recreation Center (1515 N Glenoaks Blvd).

The rain may create the potential for mud and debris flows in these areas. Residents were advised that if they do not evacuate, Public Safety Services may not be able to reach them in an emergency due to impassable roads.

If you see significant mud, debris or fast flowing water, do not try to cross it or drive a vehicle through it. Shelter in place or avoid for your safety, authorities advised.

In addition, Stough Nature Center and Wildwood Canyon hiking and recreation areas were closed until further notice. These areas are prone to debris and mud flow and pose a significant safety risk, especially during periods of heavy rainfall.

The evacuated areas, in addition to parts of La Tuna Canyon, were hit hard by the La Tuna Fire, which ignited in the Sun Valley area in September 2017.
