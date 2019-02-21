Eyewitness This: Here are the stories to start your day.
Latest forecast: Most of SoCal could see rare snowfall
A big blast of cold air is moving into SoCal, which means there's a chance of snow flurries for all areas of the Southland, except for the coast, on Thursday!
Snow impacting schools, roads in SoCal
The snow is making for icy and slick conditions along the Cajon Pass. It's also creating dangerous driving conditions for the Grapevine. CHP officers are escorting drivers, and crews are working hard to keep the roads clear.
Also, the snow has prompted these school closures for Thursday: Bear Valley Unified School District, Morongo Unified, Snowline Joint Unified, Rim of the World School District.
More snow on the Vegas strip!
We're not the only ones getting snow! Las Vegas -- another spot that's usually snow-less -- is also in the middle of a cold snap.
Snow fell overnight near the strip, and up to 3 inches are expected in the Las Vegas area Thursday. This is the second snow storm there in less than a week!
Self-driving Teslas?
Elon Musk says the self-driving Tesla is almost read, if regulators would get out of the way.
By the end of the year, Musk says Teslas will be able to find their owners in a parking lot, then take them to a destination without any help! He also claims by the end of next year, self-driving cars will be safe enough for drivers to nap while their car takes them where they want to go.
Musk says regulators will be the only thing preventing technology from actually hitting the road.
Eyewitness This: Snow levels drop in SoCal, more snow on the Vegas strip, self-driving Teslas
WEATHER
More Weather
Top Stories
More News