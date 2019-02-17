WEATHER

SoCal weather forecast for Monday

SoCal can expect cool conditions on Monday, with some lingering morning snow in the mountains.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
SoCal will continue to see some snow in the mountains Sunday night through Monday morning, and then clear but cold conditions through the rest of the day.

The snow was making for dangerous driving conditions through the Grapevine and other mountain passes, as officials urged driver to be cautious.

A winter weather advisory was expected to remain in effect until about 3 a.m. Monday for mountain communities.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect to see sunny, cool conditions Monday, with a high of 58 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect a chilly morning with a high of 56.

Waves measuring between 4 and 6 feet are expected at the beaches. The high will be 58 degrees and the low temperature will be 45.

Mountains can expect a 40 percent chance of snow in the morning, with temperatures staying under 26 degrees, dropping to 10 overnight.

The deserts will be sunny and cool with a high of 48 degrees.

