Michelle Mussetter in tears as she walks up to her home this morning only to find it was destroyed by fire. She’s lived here for twenty one years. #thousandoaksfire #woolseyfire pic.twitter.com/3TJ4GS9Lev — Carlos Granda (@abc7carlos) November 9, 2018

A Thousand Oaks family came back to check on the damage to their home of 21 years after the Woolsey Fire, only to find it totally destroyed."I just walked up and my house is gone," Michelle Mussetter said through tears. "It's shocking."Mussetter added that she was glad no one was hurt.ABC7's Carlos Granda said he couldn't imagine what the family is going through right now."I'm really heartbroken," Granda said. "It's really hard for me even to continue talking because I cannot imagine coming home and seeing everything you have gone like this."