WEATHER

Fork Fire burns 60 acres above Azusa; 1 firefighter injured

EMBED </>More Videos

A 60-acre brush fire in the Angeles National Forest above Azusa left a firefighter injured and prompted evacuations for area visitors on Sunday.

By ABC7.com staff
AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) --
A 60-acre brush fire in the Angeles National Forest above Azusa left a firefighter injured and prompted evacuations for area visitors on Sunday.

Angeles National Forest officials said the Fork Fire was located off of Highway 39 and East Fork Road.

Hundreds of recreational visitors were evacuated as crews battled the nearby flames.

High temperatures and dry brush helped feed the fire, according to fire officials.

An injured firefighter had to be airlifted to safety after he was hurt by falling rocks while battling the blaze, according to L.A. County sheriff's officials.



Highway 39 was closed 2 miles above Sierra Madre Boulevard during the firefight.

As Sunday night, forest officials said the blaze was 0 percent contained.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherbrush fireforest fireevacuationAzusaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Southern California weather forecast Monday
Forward progress stopped on brush fire near Lancaster
Hurricane Florence: This year's storm name list
Florence becomes hurricane, heads toward the Carolinas
More Weather
Top Stories
Topanga Canyon Blvd shut down after vehicle crashes into power pole
TX officer faces manslaughter charge in neighbor's death
Man climbs up crane in Anaheim, throws PVC glue at officers
Woman develops 'black hairy tongue' after being treated with antibiotics
CBS head Les Moonves out amid sexual misconduct allegations
Riverside man accused of molesting girl at daycare run at his home
Miss New York named 2019 Miss America in revamped pageant
Brushfire in Santa Susana Pass closes EB 118 Fwy
Show More
Hundreds walk in DTLA to fight distracted driving
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
2 killed in wrong-way crash on 210 Fwy in La Canada Flintridge
Forward progress stopped on brush fire near Lancaster
VIDEO: El Monte armed robbery suspect sought by police
More News