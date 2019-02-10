Weather

Guests and staff snowed in for five days at Mammoth Lakes resort

Up in Mammoth Lakes near Yosemite, there was so much snow it pretty much buried the Sierra Nevada Resort and Spa.

By ABC7.com staff
MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. (KABC) -- Up in Mammoth Lakes near Yosemite, there was so much snow it pretty much buried the Sierra Nevada Resort and Spa.

Pictures were shared online, after guests and staff were snowed in at the resort for five days due to this week's weather.

Mattie Loeschner, who works at the resort, posted photos of the accumulated snow blocking doors.

He lives in town and was stuck at work during that time.
