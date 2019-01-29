WEATHER

Ice on your car? Do's and don'ts of de-icing your vehicle

EMBED </>More Videos

There are many ways to de-ice a car, but some are better ideas than others. (AccuWeather)

There are many ways to de-ice a car, but some are better ideas than others.

Here's what you need to know to prevent ice on your car and to get it off once it's there, according to AccuWeather.

DON'TS

Never pour boiling or hot water on a cold or frozen windshield.

Never use a metal object to try to hammer the ice off.

DO'S

Plan ahead! The night before an ice storm is expected, put bags over your side mirrors to keep the ice off, and cover your windshield with a rubber mat.

You can also prevent frozen door locks by spraying them with graphite lubricant.

If you do get ice on your car, a scraper and your defroster are your best bet.

Learn more in the video above.

MORE WINTER CAR CARE:

Tips for opening a frozen car door in the winter

Temperature drops can reduce the pressure in your tires

Supplies you need for your car for winter driving

Driving on black ice: Tips for avoiding hidden danger on the road

How does road salt impact the environment?
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathercar care tipsicewinter weathercar tipsautomotive
WEATHER
Southern California weather forecast Tuesday
What's the lowest temp ever recorded in each state?
Powerful SoCal winds topple trees, power lines
Super blood wolf moon: Photos and videos
Winter wellness for your pets
More Weather
Top Stories
South Gate officer-involved shooting under investigation
'Empire' actor attacked in possible hate crime, police say
FaceTime bug lets people listen in on user without them picking up
Pair of coyotes roam around El Monte elementary school
School fills vending machine with books instead of sweets
Pink's Hot Dogs turns blue and gold in support of LA Rams
Las Vegas mass shooting: No motive determined by FBI
Python hides in toilet, bites woman
Show More
PG&E officially files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Husband and wife killed in shootout with HPD officers
69-year-old man found stabbed to death in Diamond Bar home
Roger Stone, Trump confidant, pleads not guilty
Carjacking suspect taken into custody after barricade in East LA
More News