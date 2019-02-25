WEATHER

It's the coldest February in downtown LA since 1962

With just a few days to go, this ranks as the coldest February in downtown Los Angeles since 1962.

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Does it seem like it's been unusually cold the last few weeks? Well, that's because it has.

Back then, the average high temperature for February was just under 60 degrees.

The second coldest was 1911 at 60.2 degrees. The third coldest was 1887 at 60.4.

And this February, it's 60.6 degrees.

We are in a bit of a warm-up at the end of the month now, so we may fall a few places by the month's end.
