Thousands lose power in Los Angeles amid high heat, excessive demand

Extreme #LAHeat and electricity demand has overloaded distribution equipment in some neighborhoods. Hang in there. Our crews are working to restore power to those affected. Allow 4-12 hours for them to respond. Thank you for your patience! #HeatStorm2020 — LADWP (@LADWP) August 19, 2020

People we spoke to near Alvarado and Beverly say power has been off since 6:30. Ppl are trying to stay cool outdoors or in cars. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/2kS2zMl0ID — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) August 19, 2020

That's a wrap. You did it, California consumers. No rotating power outages expected tonight. #ItWorked Thank you for keeping the #electricity flowing. https://t.co/AkPvZaE6Ah Another #FlexAlert in place tomorrow 3-10. #KeepConservingCA — California ISO (@California_ISO) August 19, 2020

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- While there was no official series of rolling blackouts imposed on California on Tuesday, Los Angeles saw power outages scattered throughout the city because of the extreme weather.The severe heat and high demand for power overloaded distribution equipment in some city neighborhoods, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said.Thousands of households throughout the city were impacted."Hang in there," the department tweeted. "Our crews are working to restore power to those affected. Allow 4-12 hours for them to respond. Thank you for your patience! #HeatStorm2020."Neighborhoods reporting outages include parts of North Hollywood, West Hills, Echo Park, Highland Park, Mid-Wilshire, Westlake and Sun Valley, among others.An estimated 9,000 customers were without power by 5 p.m.The outages came as California survived another day of threatened rolling blackouts because of the extreme heat.Cal ISO, which operates the state power grid, declared a Flex Alert from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., but by 8 p.m. declared no forced outages would be necessary on Tuesday. The Flex Alert remains in place for Wednesday.On Monday, the state also avoided rolling blackouts.The California Independent System Operator had expected to make utilities start rotating blackouts to as many as 3.3 million homes and businesses on Monday. But the grid operator didn't push the emergency button, saying slightly lower temperatures and customer conservation eased the load.Residents are being asked to use air conditioning early in the day and set thermostats at 78 in the afternoon and evening hours, while avoiding the use of major appliances between the hours of 3 and 10 p.m.Officials were also urging businesses statewide to restrict their usage. In some cases, the state is asking business owners to support outreach to their customers about conserving energy.On Monday, Newsom warned Californians to be prepared for more rolling blackouts over the next 72 hours -- which he called "very likely'' -- as the state struggles to meet demand for electricity during a historic, record-breaking heat wave.The heat wave is the fourth to attack the region this summer as well as the longest and fiercest. It is caused by a strong ridge of high pressure anchored over Nevada, forecasters said.An excessive heat warning, which has been extended since it was first issued last week, will be in force until 9 p.m. Thursday in the San Fernando, Santa Clarita, San Gabriel and Antelope valleys, as well as the San Gabriel and Santa Monica mountains. The weather service said conditions in those areas will be "dangerously hot.'' In inland Orange County and the Santa Ana Mountains, the warning will expire at 10 p.m. Thursday.Along with torrid weather, the NWS forecast "elevated fire danger.'' The NWS has not issued any red flag warnings because winds have not been strong enough to meet NWS criteria, according to forecasters.