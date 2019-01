Crews with Riverside Flood Control prepared areas that were charred by the Holy Fire as rains head toward Lake Elsinore.The crews worked in basins, moving around dirt and debris to keep the areas clear in case rains get strong. Though this weather event isn't expected to be as strong as storms that brought mud and debris in December, officials want to be safe.The clearing is not only for the oncoming storms, but for future ones that could bring strong downpours.