Lightning lights up SoCal skies; knocks out power in LA

Lightning streaked across the skies around the Los Angeles area Friday night, creating a spectacular - but dangerous - light show just off the coast. (KABC)

By and Jory Rand
LOS ANGELES (KABC)
Lightning streaked across the skies around the Los Angeles area Friday night, creating a spectacular - but dangerous - light show just off the coast.

The National Weather Service and local fire agencies were urging people to stay inside and seek shelter, noting that lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm.

"When thunder roars, stay indoors," the Los Angeles County Fire Department tweeted.



About 10,000 customers in Los Angeles were without power, according to the Department of Water and Power. Field crews were working to restore service.

Among areas that lost power were Arlington Heights, Beverly Grove, Mid City and Brentwood



SoCal Edison also reported 421 customers without power in Long Beach, and 611 without power in Diamond Bar. It was unclear when the power would be restored for either area.

AIR7 HD caught footage of multiple lightning bolts coming down just off the coast in the Rancho Palos Verdes-San Pedro area.

Witnesses reported seeing similar displays from Orange County to Hollywood, accompanied in some areas by light rain.

Radar images showed a cluster of moisture hanging just off the shore between Avalon and Dana Point Friday night.

High school football games throughout Southern California were canceled Friday night. The sudden downpour prompted people at Fairfax High School running from the danger.

A sudden rainstorm and lightning strikes caused the cancellation of a few high school football games going on around the Southland Friday night.



The game didn't even make it to halftime.

"We saw the lightning getting closer and closer until it was just literally right within our sight," one woman said.

Many viewers shared photos and videos of the rain and hail coming down on fields around the Southland.

At the Banc of California Stadium, the Thai soccer team, where the young boys and their soccer coach were trapped in a cave for nearly three weeks, were again trapped in a storm during the game.

Some electrical poles also caught on fire in the Hawaiian Gardens, Lakewood and Bellflower area, fire officials said.

RELATED: Full weather forecast for Southern California

The forecast calls for more rain and cool temperatures around SoCal on Saturday.

