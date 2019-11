Lightning prompts evacuation of beaches, piers in Santa Monica and Seal Beach as storm moves across SoCal

Due to lightning the beach and pier are closed. Thank you for your cooperation. We will advise when they re-open. pic.twitter.com/L9CyHjYpsc — Seal Beach Police (@SealBeachPolice) November 20, 2019

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The first major rainstorm of the season was making its way into Southern California on Wednesday morning, as residents and officials kept a wary eye on recent burn areas amid fears of possible flooding and mudslides.In Santa Monica, an electrical storm resulted in the closure of the beach and sand areas, according to the city's official Twitter account."If on the beach or on the Santa Monica Pier seek shelter indoors until the storm has ended," the tweet said.Berms were in place at other local beaches and sandbags lined vulnerable neighborhoods as forecasters predicted up to one inch of rain.Light rain was seen in parts of Riverside and northern Los Angeles counties, while fresh snow was falling in the San Bernardino Mountains. Orange County remained mostly dry at the outset of the storm.A flash flood watch was scheduled to last until 1 a.m. Thursday in Inland Empire communities from Temecula to Lake Elsinore, Hemet, Riverside and Yucaipa.A winter storm warning was in effect until Thursday 7 p.m. in mountain communities to the east of that, around Yucaipa, Big Bear Lake and Crestline.Communities in Trabuco Canyon in the Holy Fire burn area were issued voluntary evacuation warnings. Officials say the warnings are out of an abundance of caution.The voluntary evacuation is for homes in the Trabuco Creek, Rose Canyon and Mystic Oaks / El Cariso areas.Orange County residents were urged to sign up for OC Alert to get the latest notifications.In Seal Beach, lightning on Wednesday morning prompted police to close the beach and pier.The previous day, bulldozers were building a sand berm in front of beachfront homes. The 14-foot berm goes up every year, as the community learned its lesson in 2014 when swells from Hurricane Marie flooded homes along the boardwalk."If you go back historically we've had a lot of standing water back at the homes," said Chris Pierce, with the Seal Beach Marine Safety Department. "That's usually the result of high surf, rain event and high tides combined. When those three things come together we have seen a lot of standing water that has come back to the homes. In recent years though, we've been pretty on it to make sure that doesn't happen."Duarte and other communities along the 210 corridor were hit hard by fire and flooding a few years ago.But this fire season they escaped most of the wildfires and the vegetation above vulnerable neighborhoods has grown back.While K-rails remain in place to contain potential flooding, many residents say they don't expect serious problems.Some even welcome the rain."We need rain," said Duarte resident Taress Clark. "We live in California. I know in past years we've had a shortage of rain and the drought. We need the rain. Bring it on!"Residents in San Bernardino whose homes are along blackened hillsides are bracing for rain and possible debris flows.Rain totals are not expected to cause wide spread flooding, but the potential is there. The San Bernardino County Fire Department will be monitoring hillsides for movement and have equipment and firefighters on standby."After the fires will always come the rains and that's a big issue because...it's harder to defend against the rain because you don't see it coming," said Jessie Carrillo of San Bernardino.Carrillo was out surveying the area close to his sister's home Tuesday afternoon. He said even without a burn scar to worry about some areas are prone to flooding."Anytime there is elimination of undergrowth you are going to get more water. We are just going to pray it isn't that bad," Carrillo said.Other residents were not worried.Mike Hatoum of San Bernardino said he hopes the rain will rid his street and home of the heavy smoke smell left in the wake of the fires."It will clean up a little bit and it will bring the ashes and everything down," Hatoum said.