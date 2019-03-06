Malibu Canyon Road fully reopened after minor rockslide amid rainy conditions

Indeed, it was raining rocks about 6:45AM in Malibu Canyon this morning! 😬 The guy 5 cars up slammed on his brakes as they fell and landed in front of him. We all stopped and he had to put it in reverse to go around them before we could all get going again. pic.twitter.com/hl3Rm4NXXq — Shane Tuttle (@Jets2Sell) March 6, 2019

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- Rain on Wednesday prompted concern about possible flooding and mudslides in the Woolsey Fire burn area as a small rockslide resulted in the brief closure of southbound Malibu Canyon Road.The storm was only the first in a series of storms that are expected to make their way across the Southland this week. It kicked off Tuesday evening with a spectacular display of lightning accompanied by booming thunder.On Wednesday morning, Malibu Canyon Road was closed to southbound traffic for just under two hours as crews worked to clear rocks strewn across the asphalt. The road was reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m.Malibu resident Lisa Thomas lost both her home and her business to the Woolsey Fire."I mean, it's Mother Nature doing what it's doing," Thomas said in an interview. "But there's nothing to hold these hillsides."She and her neighbors have been monitoring recent storms with a mix of optimism and grace."You take it one day at a time," Thomas said. "Some days are good, some days are not. The best thing that I can do is be gentle with myself."