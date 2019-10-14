Weather

SoCal forecast: Monday will be the coolest day of the workweek with partly cloudy skies

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Monday will be the coolest day of the workweek for Southern California.

Santa Ana winds are expected by next weekend along with warmer weather.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be partly cloudy with a high of 73, but temperatures will start to warm up Tuesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be partly cloudy Monday and reach a high of 77.

