Powerful storm blankets Southern California mountains with snow

A winter storm that dropped nearly an inch of rain in several parts of Southern California overnight sparked mudslides in Orange County's Silverado Canyon and prompted evacuation warnings.

BIG BEAR (KABC) -- A powerful stormed moved its way through Southern California and blanketed mountains with snow on Friday.Big Bear got more than a foot of snow. The snow dumped within 24 hours is in addition to the two feet that fell on Monday.It's great news for skiers and snowboarders, and for local businesses. The economy there has been hit hard by the pandemic.At Snow Valley Mountain Resort in Running Springs, about 18 to 24 inches of snow fell within 24 hours and the area was still seeing fresh snow Friday morning.The mid-winter storm meant better conditions at Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood, allowing them to open their east side resort for the first time this season. About 18 to 24 inches of snow was reported at Mountain High on Friday.In Oak Glen, one of the burn areas, snow levels were dropping, which left minimal flooding. Flash floods were a concern in several burn areas in San Bernardino and Riverside counties.Those planning a trip to the mountains will need chains on their vehicle.