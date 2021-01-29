Weather

Powerful storm blankets Southern California mountains with snow

BIG BEAR (KABC) -- A powerful stormed moved its way through Southern California and blanketed mountains with snow on Friday.

Big Bear got more than a foot of snow. The snow dumped within 24 hours is in addition to the two feet that fell on Monday.

It's great news for skiers and snowboarders, and for local businesses. The economy there has been hit hard by the pandemic.

At Snow Valley Mountain Resort in Running Springs, about 18 to 24 inches of snow fell within 24 hours and the area was still seeing fresh snow Friday morning.

The mid-winter storm meant better conditions at Mountain High Resort in Wrightwood, allowing them to open their east side resort for the first time this season. About 18 to 24 inches of snow was reported at Mountain High on Friday.

In Oak Glen, one of the burn areas, snow levels were dropping, which left minimal flooding. Flash floods were a concern in several burn areas in San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Those planning a trip to the mountains will need chains on their vehicle.

Winter storm causes mudslides in OC canyon areas; evacuation warning in effect
EMBED More News Videos

A winter storm that dropped nearly an inch of rain in several parts of Southern California overnight sparked mudslides in Orange County's Silverado Canyon and prompted evacuation warnings.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherbig bearrunning springssan bernardino countywrightwoodoak glensnowmountainsskiingstormski resorts
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Outdoor dining restrictions lifted in LA County; TV broadcasts not allowed
Newsom: Vaccines for all teachers, staff could halt reopening schools
Coachella, Stagecoach festivals canceled again due to pandemic
Storm brings rare hail to Manhattan Beach
Mudslide blocks Highway 39, traps driver in Azusa
San Bernardino County to conduct COVID vaccine 'super site' event
LAPD shoot, wound allegedly armed man in Van Nuys
Show More
Rewards offered for capture of suspect who shot train operator
Activists against replacing Boyle Heights care facility with apartments
Storm causes mudslides in OC canyons; evacuation warnings issued
Fauci sees COVID-19 vaccine for kids by late spring or summer
White House ASL interpreter under scrutiny for right-wing ties
More TOP STORIES News