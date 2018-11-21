LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Rain is expected late Wednesday in Southern California, which means there's potential for dangerous mudslides in the Woolsey Fire burn areas.
The rain should move into Ventura County around 8:30 p.m. and by 11 p.m. it will be in Los Angeles and Orange counties.
Los Angeles and Orange counties should expect up to a half-inch of rain with highs in the upper 60s.
The valleys and Inland Empire have an 80 percent chance of evening showers, also with highs in the upper 60s.
Beach communities will also have their share of wet weather. The area should expect swells from the southwest that could create 1-3 foot waves. Expect a high in the upper 60s and low in the mid-50s.
The mountain areas will have morning sun and a 60 percent chance of rain at night. Expect a cool high of 51 degrees.
Deserts may get up to 1/4-inch of rain with a high of 64 degrees.
