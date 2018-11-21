WEATHER

Rainstorm expected to hit SoCal late Wednesday evening

EMBED </>More Videos

Temperatures will be cool and mild in the 60s across much of Southern California, but rain will move into the region by the late evening.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Rain is expected late Wednesday in Southern California, which means there's potential for dangerous mudslides in the Woolsey Fire burn areas.

The rain should move into Ventura County around 8:30 p.m. and by 11 p.m. it will be in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Los Angeles and Orange counties should expect up to a half-inch of rain with highs in the upper 60s.

The valleys and Inland Empire have an 80 percent chance of evening showers, also with highs in the upper 60s.

Beach communities will also have their share of wet weather. The area should expect swells from the southwest that could create 1-3 foot waves. Expect a high in the upper 60s and low in the mid-50s.

The mountain areas will have morning sun and a 60 percent chance of rain at night. Expect a cool high of 51 degrees.

Deserts may get up to 1/4-inch of rain with a high of 64 degrees.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
Fun facts about the North Pole
The coldest town on Earth
Five ways to save on your heating bill
Supplies you need for your car for winter driving
More Weather
Top Stories
244K expected to travel through LAX day before Thanksgiving
Woolsey Fire flare-up quickly knocked down in Bell Canyon
VIDEO: Pickpocket team targets women in OC grocery stores
Man dies after jumping from freeway overpass in Long Beach
OC road rage suspect arrested for allegedly hitting motorcyclist with truck
Navient may have pushed borrowers into high-cost plans
Shelter creates holiday sleepover program for dogs
California spent more than $600M fighting wildfires since June
Show More
Museum dedicated to Mexican food coming to Los Angeles
Bill could shield CA utility companies from wildfire costs
Lettuce warning: 9 E. coli cases reported in LA County
LA Mission prepares for Thanksgiving celebration
Man found shot to death on balcony of Azusa home
More News