WEATHER

Red flag warning and fire danger remain in effect through most of SoCal

EMBED </>More Videos

Humidity will be low and red flag warnings will remain in effect for most of Southern California through the beginning of the work week.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Humidity will be low and the red flag warning will remain in effect for most of Southern California through the beginning of the work week.

A red flag warning remains in effect for large swaths of Southern California through Tuesday due to the hot weather.

All areas except the deserts will be under a red flag warning.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see hazy skies and temps in the low 80s. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are expected in the canyons.

For the valleys and Inland Empire, fire danger will be high as gusts up to 45 mph are expected amid warm temps in the upper 70s.

Beach communities will be windy with temperatures hovering in the high 70s. Swells from the southwest could create 3-4 foot waves.

The mountain areas will also see dangerous fire conditions and gusts up to 50 mph. Temperatures will be cool in the mid-40s.

Deserts will see sunny skies and strong gusts up to 45 mph. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
SoCal Edison warns 44k customers about potential safety shutoff
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado
More Weather
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire spreads to 143 square miles, 20 percent containment
12 crosses at Borderline Bar & Grill honor shooting victims
Agoura Hills restaurant gives meals to firefighters battling Woolsey Fire
Couple says they'll rebuild despite losing home in Woolsey Fire
Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey, Hill fires
Wind-driven brush fire burns near CSU San Bernardino
29 dead in Camp Fire in Butte County, 228 remain missing
Couple saves neighbors' Malibu homes from burning
Show More
Woolsey Fire prompts boil water notice for customers
Residents express concerns during Woolsey Fire town hall meeting
Member of Malibu City Council injured in Woolsey Fire
Brown says climate change will continue to affect CA wildfires
SoCal Edison warns 44k customers about potential safety shutoff
More News