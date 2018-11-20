LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Residents living in the Woolsey Fire burn area will have to face another threat from Mother Nature - rain and the possibility of mudslides.
The new threat comes as a major weather system sweeps into Southern California.
Fire officials urge people living even near the burn area to prepare and get ready to leave before the rain arrives. Many people appear to be listening.
Hundreds of people have headed to sandbag stations that are set up all across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
Officials warn that mudslides can happen with little or no notice, even in areas not normally prone to flooding. For residents, it's just adding to the stress they're already experiencing.
"I'm worried about that because we've had mudslides when there hasn't been fires - major mudslides - so it's just going to be worse," Malibu resident Rose Mataja said.
The rain is expected to start sometime Wednesday and continue into late Thursday morning.
In addition to the fears of destructive mudslides, a Ventura County man is suing SoCal Edison over claims that the utility company's negligence caused the Woolsey Fire. His home was destroyed in the blaze.
The suit also claims the fire ignited underneath an Edison-owned power line.
A spokesman for Edison said the company could not comment on pending litigation.
The massive Woolsey Fire started Nov. 8 in Simi Valley near the Rocketdyne facility in the Santa Susana Pass. It quickly triggered evacuations in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.
By Monday night, the blaze charred 96,949 acres and reached 96 percent containment. Full containment is expected on Thursday, according to Cal Fire.
Since it started, the fire has destroyed more than 1,500 structures and damaged at least 341.
Three people have died in the blaze - two found in a burned out vehicle in a Malibu driveway and one person inside an Agoura Hills home. At least three firefighters have been injured.
The cause of the Woolsey Fire remains under investigation.