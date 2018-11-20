WOOLSEY FIRE

Residents affected by Woolsey Fire in LA, Ventura counties prepare for rain, possibility of mudslides

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents living in the Woolsey Fire burn area will have to face another threat from Mother Nature - rain and the possibility of mudslides. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Residents living in the Woolsey Fire burn area will have to face another threat from Mother Nature - rain and the possibility of mudslides.

The new threat comes as a major weather system sweeps into Southern California.

Fire officials urge people living even near the burn area to prepare and get ready to leave before the rain arrives. Many people appear to be listening.

RELATED: Volunteers fill sandbags in Agoura Hills ahead of looming rain

Hundreds of people have headed to sandbag stations that are set up all across Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Officials warn that mudslides can happen with little or no notice, even in areas not normally prone to flooding. For residents, it's just adding to the stress they're already experiencing.

"I'm worried about that because we've had mudslides when there hasn't been fires - major mudslides - so it's just going to be worse," Malibu resident Rose Mataja said.

VIDEO: LAFD helicopter pilots rescue 3 people, 2 dogs in Santa Monica Mountains during Woolsey Fire
EMBED More News Videos

Video shows a daring chopper rescue of three people and two dogs in the middle of the Woolsey Fire.



The rain is expected to start sometime Wednesday and continue into late Thursday morning.

In addition to the fears of destructive mudslides, a Ventura County man is suing SoCal Edison over claims that the utility company's negligence caused the Woolsey Fire. His home was destroyed in the blaze.

The suit also claims the fire ignited underneath an Edison-owned power line.

A spokesman for Edison said the company could not comment on pending litigation.

The massive Woolsey Fire started Nov. 8 in Simi Valley near the Rocketdyne facility in the Santa Susana Pass. It quickly triggered evacuations in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

RELATED: LA Rams honor first responders for heroic actions in Woolsey Fire, Borderline shooting

By Monday night, the blaze charred 96,949 acres and reached 96 percent containment. Full containment is expected on Thursday, according to Cal Fire.

Since it started, the fire has destroyed more than 1,500 structures and damaged at least 341.

Three people have died in the blaze - two found in a burned out vehicle in a Malibu driveway and one person inside an Agoura Hills home. At least three firefighters have been injured.

The cause of the Woolsey Fire remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherWoolsey Firerainmudslidewinter stormbrush firewildfireevacuationstorm damageLos Angeles CountyVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WOOLSEY FIRE
VIDEO: LAFD pilots rescue 3 people, 2 dogs from Woolsey Fire
Rams honor first responders for work in Woolsey Fire, shooting
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
PHOTOS: Southern California wildfires
More Woolsey Fire
WEATHER
Southern California weather forecast Tuesday
How wildfires create threat for flooding, mudflows
What is a nor'easter?
SoCal Edison warns 44k customers about potential safety shutoff
More Weather
Top Stories
5 injured in Long Beach electrical vault explosion
Rams honor first responders for work in Woolsey Fire, shooting
Thousands set to turn out for turkey giveaway in South LA
Judge bars US from enforcing Trump asylum ban
VIDEO: LAFD pilots rescue 3 people, 2 dogs from Woolsey Fire
Rams outgun Chiefs in wild MNF shootout
VIDEO: Kitten trapped between two walls rescued in DTLA
Actress files restraining order against Michael Avenatti
Show More
LA detective arrested on suspicion of rape
At least 1 dead after vehicle falls off roadway above Azusa
Coyote killed after attacking child in Placentia park
Mercy Hospital Chicago Shooting: 4 dead, including officer, gunman
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 27 winner announced
More News