Apparent fire-related death investigation underway in Woolsey Fire burn area in Agoura Hills

Authorities are investigating an apparent fire-related death in the Woolsey Fire burn area after a body was found in a burned home in Agoura Hills.

By ABC7.com staff
AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said they're investigating an apparent fire-related death in the Woolsey Fire burn area after a body was found in a burned home in Agoura Hills.

The investigation was unfolding near the 32000 block of Lobo Canyon Road. Deputies shut down Cornell and Agoura roads due to the investigation.

MORE: Woolsey Fire containment increases to 47 percent as fire burns 97,620 acres
Containment of the massive Woolsey Fire continued to rise Wednesday, despite a stubborn flare-up near Lake Sherwood the previous day.


Before this, the death toll from the Woolsey Fire stood at two - a pair of adults found last week in a car overtaken by flames. They have not been identified.

MORE: Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey Fire

