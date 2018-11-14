AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said they're investigating an apparent fire-related death in the Woolsey Fire burn area after a body was found in a burned home in Agoura Hills.
The investigation was unfolding near the 32000 block of Lobo Canyon Road. Deputies shut down Cornell and Agoura roads due to the investigation.
Before this, the death toll from the Woolsey Fire stood at two - a pair of adults found last week in a car overtaken by flames. They have not been identified.
