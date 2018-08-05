WEATHER

Santa Clarita Valley residents brace for fire danger in area

It's been less than a week since a brush fire broke out in the Santa Clarita Valley, and they're under a red flag warning again Sunday night.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
It's been less than a week since a brush fire broke out in the Santa Clarita Valley, and residents are under a red flag warning again.

While some area residents spent the night outdoors enjoying the dip in temperatures after a hot day on Sunday, many braced for the scorching weather moving into the Southland.

A red flag warning was issued at 4 p.m. for several parts of Southern California, including the Santa Clarita Valley. It is expected to last through at least 9 p.m. Tuesday. The warning predicted highs of up to 108 in Santa Clarita Monday and 110 Tuesday.

Gusty winds and the forecast of triple-digit heat increases the danger of brush fires.

RELATED: Cooling centers open across Southern California

"I definitely think about that cause I live on a hillside and if something sparks up, it could be at my house within a matter of minutes," said Brandon Moat.

Just days ago, a fire broke out near an apartment complex in the Newhall area. The flames raced up a hillside and damaged several units in one of the buildings.

RELATED: Brush fire damages 13 apartments at complex in Newhall
A brush fire burning in Newhall threatened homes and nearby apartment complexes, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said Monday.



Los Angeles County firefighters are putting extra crews on duty and preparing for tough conditions.

"We're looking at, over the next couple days, temperatures increasing well over 100 degrees, humidities dropping and possible wind increase," explained L.A. County FD Capt. Bill Whalen.

The heatwave also poses health risks. Residents plan to spend the next couple of days in air-conditioned places.



Officials urge everyone to keep thermostats to 78 degrees or higher to help prevent power outages.
