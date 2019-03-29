accuweather

The Lyrid meteor shower and other astronomy events happening in April

EMBED <>More Videos

From International Dark Sky Week to the Lyrids, April is going to be a busy month in the heavens! These are some of the celestial events to keep an eye on in April, according to AccuWeather.

April is going to be a busy month in the heavens! These are some of the celestial events to keep an eye on in April, according to AccuWeather:

International Dark Sky Week runs from March 31 until April 7. It celebrates the celestial beauty of the night without light pollution. To celebrate, get out to a dark area and bask in the serenity of the starry sky!

Early risers will be treated to a planetary duo in mid-April. In the early morning hours of April 15, Venus and Mercury will be visible just above the horizon to the east.

Shooting stars will return at the end of the month. The Lyrid meteor shower will peak from April 22-23 with approximately 20 meteors per hour. A near-full moon will contest the shower, though, so keep your field of vision away from the moon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathermoonu.s. & worldspacemeteor
ACCUWEATHER
Here's why there's more than one first day of spring
Spring equinox 2019: Everything to know
Can you really balance an egg during the vernal equinox?
Where does 'in like a lion, out like a lamb' come from?
TOP STORIES
Missing Corona boy case: Document shows disturbing details
Santa Anita racetrack reopens after nearly month-long hiatus
VIDEO: Up to 5 whales spotted swimming in Long Beach Harbor
Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week
Palmdale hit-and-run: 2 suspects sought after striking toddler with car
San Pedro shooting leaves 2 men dead; assailant sought
SoCal man gets 20 years for fatal Kansas 'swatting' incident
Show More
Orange County couple find hidden camera in Airbnb rental
Kangaroo rats ninja-kick snakes trying to attack them: VIDEO
Person detained is not suspect in brutal rape at Metro station
LA sheriff's deputy fights back against stalking, abuse accusations
NASA cancels first all-female spacewalk due to spacesuit shortage
More TOP STORIES News