MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- The skies over Southern California remain thick with smoke Saturday as wildfires combine with weather conditions to layer the lower atmosphere with sooty clouds of ash.
Environmental experts have said the region has been seeing its worst air quality in three decades in recent days. Residents are advised to stay indoors and keep their windows closed.
Many San Gabriel Valley communities like Monrovia and Arcadia that are close to the Bobcat Fire remain under evacuation warnings.
California's national forests remain closed at least through Monday because of the wildfires raging throughout the state.
The Bobcat Fire has burned more than 29,000 acres as of Saturday morning and remains only 6% contained.
Most residents are heeding warnings to stay inside except for quick trips to buy food or other essentials.
Rebecca Guzman of Duarte put on two masks when she went outside.
"We're staying inside right now," Guzman said. "We have central AC. In my room I have air filtration going. But then coming outside, it's a double mask. I get itchy. It's just allergies at this point."
Even long-time Southern Californians who live in areas vulnerable to wildfires say they've never seen it this bad.
"I would say this is the thickest I've ever seen it," said Danny Lodolo of Arcadia. "And I grew up here. Any sitting water is full of ash. Lawn furniture, lawns, gardens - full of ash."
"When you wake up in the morning you can smell smoke in your house. Which normally doesn't happen. We're used to having fires and that's not something that's happened before."
While the hot temperatures are continuing next week, the intense haze is expected to dissipate by Monday.
RELATED: Latest weather forecast for Southern California
SoCal air remains thick with smoke from raging wildfires
SoCal's skies remain thick with smoke as wildfires combine with weather conditions to layer the lower atmosphere with sooty clouds of ash.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News