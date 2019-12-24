Weather

SoCal braces for white Christmas as storm set to return

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It will be a white, wet and chilly Christmas in Southern California, with a cold weather alert extended through the end of the week for parts of Los Angeles County.

Wind chill temperatures are expected to hit below freezing in some areas as intense rain and snow makes its way to the region on Christmas.

In the higher elevations this week, 1 to 2 feet of snow is estimated to drop.

With the cold temperatures and snow, there's also big issues with flooding and rain in the lower elevations.

MORE: Get your 7-day forecast

The first storm of the season picked up in intensity Sunday night into Monday morning, with heavy downpours taking over streets in San Pedro and in Woodland Hills, several homes were flooded.

As a second storm approaches Southern California, many are ready to stay bundled up indoors this Christmas.

"Rainy day or not, it's still a good day with the family," said Eli Cruz of Canyon Country. "You can stay inside and open presents. No matter what, it's going to be a good day."

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersouthern californiasnowchristmasrain
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Smash-and-grab at Montebello mall sets off panic
New CA law prohibits hair discrimination starting Jan. 1
SoCal to see more wet weather, snow Christmas Day
Firefighters deliver toys to Upland family who lost home in plane crash
Members cheer as Eagle Rock church says it will pay off medical debt
Santa Monica elementary students give back to LAFD
SoCal snow: Wrightwood, Big Bear to see white Christmas
Show More
Stanford research recommends personal approach to prescribing painkillers
Former Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill, wife arrested at Patriots game
California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
VIDEO: Tiger charges little boy visiting Dublin Zoo
Activists hope to build 'all-inclusive' city for nation's homeless in CA
More TOP STORIES News