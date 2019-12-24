SoCal braces for white Christmas as storm set to return

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It will be a white, wet and chilly Christmas in Southern California, with a cold weather alert extended through the end of the week for parts of Los Angeles County.Wind chill temperatures are expected to hit below freezing in some areas as intense rain and snow makes its way to the region on Christmas.In the higher elevations this week, 1 to 2 feet of snow is estimated to drop.With the cold temperatures and snow, there's also big issues with flooding and rain in the lower elevations.The first storm of the season picked up in intensity Sunday night into Monday morning, with heavy downpours taking over streets in San Pedro and in Woodland Hills, several homes were flooded.As a second storm approaches Southern California, many are ready to stay bundled up indoors this Christmas."Rainy day or not, it's still a good day with the family," said Eli Cruz of Canyon Country. "You can stay inside and open presents. No matter what, it's going to be a good day."