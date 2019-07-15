Weather

SoCal forecast: Heat wave continues Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Southern California scorcher continues Monday, though relief is in sight later in the week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see plenty of sun Monday, with the average high hitting about 86. A cooling trend will begin later in the week with temps dipping to the mid-70s.

Hot conditions remain for the valleys and Inland Empire, with temps hitting 99 degrees, then cooling to the 80s later in the week.

