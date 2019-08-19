SoCal forecast: Heat wave to hit region by mid-week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures are rising in Southern California, with dangerous triple-digit conditions expected in inland areas by mid-week.The warmup begins Tuesday, peaking Wednesday and Thursday before temps cool down a bit for next weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see highs around 82 on Monday, climbing to 89 by Thursday.The valleys and Inland Empire will start the week with a high of 92, then going well above 100 by Wednesday and Thursday.Parts of the low desert could get as high as 120 degrees and a hot weather advisory is in place.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.