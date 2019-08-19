SoCal forecast: Heat wave to hit region by mid-week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures are rising in Southern California, with dangerous triple-digit conditions expected in inland areas by mid-week.
The warmup begins Tuesday, peaking Wednesday and Thursday before temps cool down a bit for next weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see highs around 82 on Monday, climbing to 89 by Thursday.
The valleys and Inland Empire will start the week with a high of 92, then going well above 100 by Wednesday and Thursday.
Parts of the low desert could get as high as 120 degrees and a hot weather advisory is in place.
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News