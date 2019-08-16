SoCal forecast: Hot temps linger Friday before slight weekend cooldown

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures are staying hot in the Southland for one more day, before dropping by a few degrees for the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning clouds Friday with a high of 84, then staying in the low 80s over the weekend. Temps will spike up into the upper 80s by the middle of next week.The valleys and Inland Empire will see temperatures around 95, dropping to 90 by Saturday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.