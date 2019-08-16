Weather

SoCal forecast: Hot temps linger Friday before slight weekend cooldown

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures are staying hot in the Southland for one more day, before dropping by a few degrees for the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning clouds Friday with a high of 84, then staying in the low 80s over the weekend. Temps will spike up into the upper 80s by the middle of next week.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see temperatures around 95, dropping to 90 by Saturday.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brush fire spreads to Moreno Valley homes after chase ends in crash
Men killed in South L.A. shooting ID'd as grad student, dad-to-be
Immigrant success celebrated on DACA anniversay
Dale Earnhardt Jr. OK after plane skids off runway, catches fire
'Hollywood Ripper' convicted in gruesome fatal stabbings, attempted murder
Fallen CHP officer remembered by Caltrans colleagues
VIDEO: Wild confrontation caught on Sonoma County deputy's body camera
Show More
Puppy dumping: Woman sentenced to jail for animal cruelty
Slain rapper Nipsey Hussle remembered on his birthday
Rescued green sea turtle gets new lease on life
Hidden in plain sight: California illegal pot market booming
2 hurt when pickup drives through immigration protest
More TOP STORIES News