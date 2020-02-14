Southern California weather: Morning clouds, warm afternoon expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few clouds in the sky Thursday morning but by afternoon the conditions should be quite pleasant.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some patchy fog in the morning, then a high of 75 degrees by afternoon.The valleys and Inland Empire will be warmer, hitting 84 by the afternoon. Palm Springs and some desert communities could reach the mid-90s.Conditions should stay similar through the weekend.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.