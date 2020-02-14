LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few clouds in the sky Thursday morning but by afternoon the conditions should be quite pleasant.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some patchy fog in the morning, then a high of 75 degrees by afternoon.
The valleys and Inland Empire will be warmer, hitting 84 by the afternoon. Palm Springs and some desert communities could reach the mid-90s.
Conditions should stay similar through the weekend.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
Southern California weather: Morning clouds, warm afternoon expected Thursday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More