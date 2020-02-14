Weather

Southern California weather: Morning clouds, warm afternoon expected Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few clouds in the sky Thursday morning but by afternoon the conditions should be quite pleasant.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some patchy fog in the morning, then a high of 75 degrees by afternoon.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be warmer, hitting 84 by the afternoon. Palm Springs and some desert communities could reach the mid-90s.

Conditions should stay similar through the weekend.

